"Going to benefit the whole organization" - Nikola Jokic reserves massive praise for rising Rockets star

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had high praise for an NBA rising star. The Serbian threw out some support for Alperen Sengun. The 21-year-old Turkish baller has been having a solid season for the Houston Rockets. Jokic seems to have noticed the young player’s potential.

Some have called Sengun “baby Jokic” due to his skill set and size. Jokic does not seem to mind the comparison.

"I think it is a good thing that they are playing a little bit more through him," Nikola Jokic said. "I think that is going to benefit the whole organization. He is a guy who is not selfish. He wants to play for the team and he wants to pass. The whole team is going to move when the ball is in his hands. He played really good today."

Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic drop game to Alperen Sengun and Houston Rockets

The comments came after the Rockets beat the Nuggets on Sunday. Houston pulled out a close 107-104 win. Sengun played well in the win, even though he was outplayed by Jokic. Sengun can find some solace in the win, knowing everyone in the league gets outplayed by Jokic.

Sengun scored 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He also added eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks. The 2023 Finals MVP put up his own impressive stat line in the loss. Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in yet another triple-double for the Nuggets star.

This is not the first time Jokic has thrown some praise Sengun’s way. Last season, Jokic also gave Sengun a shoutout.

“I think he’s very talented," Nikola Jokic said last season. "It might sound weird, but I think they should play through him more. Because sometimes they seem too stagnant as a team. Especially when they focus on shooting a lot of threes.”

The two could have a lot more battles in the future. The 6-foot-11 Sengun has the skills and size to somewhat disrupt Nikola Jokic’s game at times and could only be getting better.

Sengun has had a hot start to the season. He is averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. He scored more than 20 points in three games this season, including the last two outings.

The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They have won six in a row after dropping their first three. Sengun and his efficient shooting have been a major part of that. He is shooting 60.0 percent from the field so far this season.