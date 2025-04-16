PHOTO: $5.04B footwear giant features Duke-bound twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer in their latest photoshoot, alongside NFL-bound Jaxson Dart & others

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, capped off an impressive high school career at the Columbus Explorers. The Boozer twins will head to the Duke Blue Devils next season to play for Jon Scheyer.

On Wednesday, the twins were featured in an Instagram posted shared by the official Instagram page of footwear giant Crocs, which has a market cap of $5.04 billion, according to Forbes.

PHOTO: $5.04B footwear giants feature Duke-bound twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer in their latest photoshoot, alongside NFL-bound Jaxson Dart & others (Image: IG/crocs)

"These athletes have been rocking Crocs shoes long before any contract, and now, Crocs is proud to support them. From the tunnel walk to the post-game reset, we’re there—powering the moments that matter," the caption said.

The carousel also featured other athletes, including NFL-bound and former USC Trojans quarterback Jaxon Dart, Southern Jaguars guard Taniya Lawson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate and American gymnast Frederick Richard.

The Boozers have spoken about Crocs many times. In a YouTube video uploaded by Overtime in 2022, the twins gave a tour of their sneaker wardrobe. The No. 21 recruit in the class of 2025 (per On3's Industry Rankings), Cayden Boozer, talked about what shoes he wears to practice:

"I have a lot of basketball shoes that I like to wear," Cayden said (Timestamp: 00:27). "I usually wear these Jayson Tatums to practice. I always get bouncy in these, so I like to wear them. ... These Crocs, right here, are definitely my favorite shoes to wear. They are nice and comfortable, and they are simple to put on."

His brother, Cameron Boozer, joined in the conversation as well

"Crocs are really my go-to," Boozer said (Timestamp: 4:03). "I'm going to go chill and hang out with my close friends or my boys. I like flip-flops but like shoes. They are just comfortable."

Cayden and Cameron Boozer signed a NIL deal with Crocs

Before the twins represented the East Team at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, they posted a video about their NIL partnership with the footwear giant. The video posted on Instagram on March 31 showed the twins flaunting McDonald's All-American-themed Crocs. They also shot the kicks into a basket:

"Yup, we’re officially part of the squad @crocs #CrocsPartner #CrocsAmbassador #CrocsNILsquad," the post was captioned.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season at Duke.

