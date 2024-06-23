PHOTO: 5-star plus DL Justus Terry poses with Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer, days after decommitting from USC

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry recently visited Alabama, posing with head coach Kalen DeBoer. This visit follows Terry's decision to decommit from USC. The Manchester, Georgia, native is ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation, and he reopened his recruitment this past Wednesday.

Alabama quickly positioned itself as a prime contender for Terry's commitment, with On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons noting that Terry would be visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend. Simmons highlighted that Alabama was a significant competitor for Terry even when he was previously committed to Georgia.

“It’s not too far from home, so this will be a big weekend for the Tide,” Simmons remarked.

June has been a fruitful month for Alabama's recruiting efforts under Kalen DeBoer. The team secured commitments from seven recruits, propelling their class to No. 3 in the national rankings, according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. With Justus Terry now back on the market, he immediately becomes a top priority for Alabama and other interested programs.

Among Alabama's recent commitments, four recruits are top-100 prospects. Duncanville, Texas, four-star quarterback Keelon Russell, who flipped from SMU on June 4, is a notable addition. Mater Dei four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald, the No. 9 corner in the nation, joined four days later. He hails from Santa Ana, California.

Additionally, four-star interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and four-star offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd from Carmel, California, are significant boosts to the team’s offensive line.

In March, Alabama secured commitments from four-star athlete Derick Smith —who hails from Selma, Alabama — and Eastman, Georgia, four-star athlete Darrell Johnson. Both players are top-50 recruits.

5-star DL Justus Terry now projected to sign with Georgia

Justus Terry is now heavily favored to sign with Georgia. The prospect is projected to choose the Bulldogs with a dominant 94.9 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Alabama and Florida State trail significantly, with projections of 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

247Sports' Crystal Ball echoes this sentiment, with a 100 percent likelihood that Terry will sign with Georgia, backed by two expert predictions. Ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Georgia, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 7 overall recruit nationally, Terry’s profile is impressive.

Justus Terry initially committed to USC in March but reopened his recruitment following visits to Georgia and Florida State. Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 nationally, boasting 13 commitments with two five-star recruits: tight end Elyiss Williams and linebacker Zayden Walker.

Justus Terry's high school stats are remarkable. In 2021, he recorded 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, he had 48 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.