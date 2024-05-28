PHOTO: Ace Flagg enjoys fun-filled trip to Universal Studios with GF Lizzy Gruber

Montverde Academy forward Ace Flagg shared a picture of his trip to Universal Studios in Florida on Instagram. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Lizzy Grubber, as the couple posed in front of Dr. Doom's Fearfall.

They seemed to have coordinated their outfits, with Ace wearing a comfortable white t-shirt with black shorts, and Gruber wearing a similar color scheme for her top and shorts.

Here is the photo of the two together:

Ace Flagg and Lizzie Gruber at the Universal Studios in Florida. (Credit: Instagram/ flagg.ace)

Both Flagg and Gruber have openly shared their relationship and love for each other as evidenced by their social media. The couple has been together for about one and a half years, since October 2022, according to their anniversary posts last year.

Gruber has been a standout basketball star since her high school days in Maine. She won the title of Miss Maine Basketball 2023 with the Gardiner Area High School team and has received several awards for her performance.

While Gruber has already started her college basketball career with St. Joseph's in Pennsylvania, Flagg is expected to be a top recruit for the class of 2025 in the program he chooses.

A look at Ace Flagg’s career so far

Although Ace Flagg has yet to play at the college level, he has already made a name for himself in the basketball world. The 6-foot-7 power forward from Newport, Maine plays high school basketball for Montverde Academy in Florida. He has received offers from several programs around the country, including Florida Gulf Coast, George Washington, Maine, Richmond, Saint Joseph's and West Virginia. It remains to be seen which program he puts his name in.

Flagg's shooting abilities have gotten a lot of attention, particularly his 44.4% conversion rate while shooting three-pointers and his overall shooting rate of 58.3%.