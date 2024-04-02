Who is Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace Flagg dating? Meet Lizzy Gruber, star St Joseph's center

Ace Flagg and Cooper Flagg, the twin sensations, are making waves in the basketball world and have become a hot topic for basketball enthusiasts and talent scouts.

The Flagg brothers hail from Newport, Maine, and both attended Nokomis Regional before making their way to Montverde. Their mother, Kelly Flagg, was a college basketball player in Maine, and their brother, Hunter Flagg, also shares their passion for the game.

Meet Ace Flagg: The Twin Brother of Cooper Flagg

Ace Flagg is a 6'7" basketball star power forward hailing from Newport, Maine. He currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida. As a class of 2025 recruit, Ace has garnered attention from scouts and college programs alike.

His scout grade stands at 79, and he boasts offers from several schools, including Florida Gulf Coast, George Washington, Maine, Richmond, Saint Joseph's, and West Virginia.

While his twin brother, Cooper Flagg, often steals the spotlight, Ace's skills on the court are nothing short of impressive. During the Peach Jam tournament, he showcased his talents, averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

His sharp shooting from beyond the arc (44.4%) and overall efficiency (58.3% from the floor) have caught the eyes of basketball enthusiasts and recruiters alike.

Lizzy Gruber: The MVP of Ace Flagg's Heart

Lizzy Gruber, the talented 6'4" center from Gardiner, Maine, has been making waves in women's college basketball. Let's delve into her career and personal life:

#1. Basketball Journey: As a high school standout, Lizzy earned the prestigious title of Miss Maine Basketball 2023 during her senior year at Gardiner Area High School. She was also named KVAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Lizzy's impressive stats include scoring 1,000 points and recording 1,000 rebounds - a remarkable feat that made her the first female in Maine history to achieve this before reaching 1,000 points. She holds the program record for career rebounds and blocks at Gardiner Area High School.

#2. College Transition: Lizzy Gruber is adjusting to life as a Division I basketball player at Saint Joseph's university. She has appeared in several games for the Hawks, showcasing her skills and determination on the court. Her journery from Maine to Philadelphia reflects her commitment to the game.

#3. Behind the Scenes: Ace Flagg's Hidden Relationship with Lizzy Gruber Revealed

In a surprising turn of events, Lizzy Gruber, the talented center from St. Joseph's University, has take to her Instagram handle to share her feelings.

Lizzy posted a candid photo of herself and Ace. The caption read:

"my ace of hearts🩷"

"me n u , months 1-12🖤"

The basketball world is abuzz with speculation as Ace Flagg also confirmed his love for none other than Lizzy Gruber, star center from St. Joseph University. Ace posted a photo of himself and Lizzy. The caption read:

"One trip around the sun🫶🏻"

Their love story is one of dedication, teamwork, and stolen glances during free throws. Ace Flagg and Lizzy Gruber are the new power couple in the basketball world.