PHOTO: Andre Iguodala Jr. shares snap with 4x NBA champ father during Golden State Warriors jersey retirement

Three-star Link Academy small forward Andre Igoudala Jr. was in San Francisco on Sunday in support of his dad, former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. The No. 51-ranked small forward according to 247Sports was present in his dad's jersey retirement ceremony with the Golden State Warriors, the team he won four NBA championships with.

Iguodala Jr. shared a photo of himself sitting right beside his dad as the Golden State Warriors retired his No. 9 jersey to the rafters of the Chase Center.

Link Academy star Andre Iguodala Jr. posts photo of himself during dad's Golden State Warriors jersey retirement ceremony (Source: Instagram/andre.iggyy)

It was a busy weekend for the Iguodala family. with Andre Jr. posting a photo of himself with his dad's four NBA titles and Finals MVP award. as well as his No. 9 banner.

Andre Iguodala Jr. with all his dad's honors with the Golden State Warriors (Source: Instagram/ andre.iggyy)

Andre Iguodala is now the seventh player to have his jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors, joining Wilt Chamberlain (13), Tom Meschery (14), Al Attles (16), Chris Mullin (17), RIck Barry (24) and Nate Thurmond (42) at the rafters of Chase Center. He is also the first member of the Steph Curry-era championship teams to have his jersey retired.

The elder Iguodala won the NBA Finals MVP in 2015 when the Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and four assists during that series. He played 18 seasons in the NBA and also played in Philadelphia, Miami, and Denver.

Andre Iguodala Jr. talked about possibly playing for dad's alma mater, Arizona

Andre Iguodala is considered to be one of Arizona's best alums, and with his son now a high school senior, it is very possible that he may be a Wildcat as well.

Abdrer Iguodala Jr. does not have any college offers yet, but after Arizona missed out on another former alum's son, Alijah Arenas, who went to USC, the Wildcats may want to get Iggy Jr. on board.

In October of last year, the three-star spoke with ZAGSBLOG about possibly going to his dad's alma mater:

“I like the style of play. The coaching staff treats me well whenever I’m there. And then I like the area. They have a good business school too. So academics is pretty important and that’s a big thing too. They develop pros," he explained.

"They brought in Carter Bryant this year. The squad is looking really good this year. I just like what [Tommy Lloyd] is doing with the players," he added. "The player development there, they can just develop me into a pro. That’s a big thing for me and obviously pretty important.”

Andre Iguodala Jr. has already officially visited Arizona, with the school being the likeliest he would land on. If he does, he will be teaming up with another NBA son, Bryce James, son of his dad's former Finals opponent, LeBron.

