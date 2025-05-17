PHOTO: LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a snap with Sierra Canyon teammates Bryce Cofield & others on last day of high school 

Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, will follow in his elder brother and former USC Trojans guard Bronny James' footsteps as he starts his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats next season, signing for head coach Tommy Lloyd's team on Jan. 1.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard completed his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth and shared a picture with his former teammates, including Cal State Fullerton commit Bryce Cofield, Iona Gaels commit Gavin Hightower and Long Beach State commit Jayden Alexander, among others:

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a snap with Sierra Canyon teammates Bryce Cofield & others on last day of high school (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

"Seniors last day," James captioned his story with a teary eyed emoji and tagged his teammates.

Bryce, who's ranked at the 209th spot nationally, 57th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California, played a key role in his senior year to lead the Trailblazers to a 27-7 overall record.

They also finished with a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. However, they lost to Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, led by the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes, in the semifinals in February.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Trailblazers beat Centennial 73-48 in the first round on March 4 before a 78-45 victory against Santa Barbara in the second round on March 6.

In the regional semifinals on March 11, they secured a tight 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic to move to the regional finals. The Trailblazers then beat Redondo Union 74-68 before lifting the state championship with a 58-53 win over Lincoln on March 14.

Bryce James shared a picture of the trophy on his Instagram picture after winning the title:

Bryce James shares a picture of the state championship trophy (Image: IG/_justbryce)

"Best way to go out," Bryce captioned his story.

Bryce James' grandmother shares a heartfelt note after grandson wins championship

Bryce James' grandmother, Gloria James, shared an emotional message for the Arizona signee after he won the championship. She shared a carousel of pictures featuring her grandson and the moments on the court on Instagram on March 16:

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men’s Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn’t be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very had throughout the regular season. You dug down deep and fought a hard fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷," Gloria wrote.

Bryce will be accompanied by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.

