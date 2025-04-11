Lara Somfai, the No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to the Stanford Cardinals next season. The 6-foot-4 power forward, who played at the McDonald's All-American last week, is also a part of the Team World Women's Roster at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Somfai posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture with the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. She was also joined by LSU signee Bella Hines, Christ the King Regional power forward Olivia Vukosa and South Carolina Gamecocks commit Agot Makeer:

Photo: McDonald's All-American Lara Somfai poses with Carmelo Anthony and others ahead of the Nike Hoop Summit (Image: IG/ Lara Somfai)

Somfai tagged the players and the former NBA star as the picture was taken at the Nike Coach K Gym.

The Australian will be joined by other top prospects, including Ohio State Buckeyes commit Daria Biriuk from Ukraine, South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell from Brazil and her teammate and Texas Longhorns signee Deniya Prawl from Canada. The World team will be coached by Canadian Carly Clarke.

They will face Team USA, led by top prospects such as USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1 player in the 2025 Class, and Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez and LSU signees Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson.

Somfai has represented Australia in four tournaments: FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship 2023 Division A and FIBA U17 Women's Oceania Championship in 2023, and FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup Division A and FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup in 2024.

Her best outing came in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup DIV A, where she averaged a double-double with 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five matches.

She also averaged a double-double in the 2023 FIBA U17 Women's Oceania Championship, scoring 14.8 points, grabbing 11.5 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists in four games.

Lara Somfai leads IMG Academy to the 2025 Chipotle Nationals trophy

Lara Somfai helped IMG Academy to a tight 64-61 game against Westtown School in the semifinals of the tournament. She had 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. She also converted all three of her shots from the charity stripe, had one rebound and two assists.

Furthermore, Somfai went on a scoring spree, as she scored 10 points in 12 minutes in the finals match against Montverde Academy. The official X page of Stanford Women's Basketball shared highlights of Somfai:

The match ended 80-78 in favour of IMG after overtime.

Lara Somfai will be joined by Hailee Swain and Alex Eschmeyer at the Cardinals next season.

