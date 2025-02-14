Photo: Michigan's Bryce Underwood shares a heartfelt Valentine's Day snap with GF Day'iana

No. 1 2025 prospect Bryce Underwood has a very supportive girlfriend, Day'iana. As it is Valentine's Day, the Michigan signee celebrated it with her and even took a snap of them together and posted it on his Instagram Stories.

No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood spends Valentine's Day with his girlfriend, Day'iana (Source: Instagram/ 19bryce.__)

Bryce Underwood has great chemistry with Day'iana, with the couple often commenting on each other's Instagram posts. The two were doing so in the lead-up to Valentine's Day also.

Sometimes, Bryce has some sweet messages for her in the comments section, including one very sweet, "I love you."

His girlfriend is a rising YouTube star known for her storytime content and vlogs. Her YouTube channel, 'Day'iana The Doll' has already amassed over a thousand subscribers and counting, with around 20 uploads. She is more famous on Instagram, however, as she has accumulated over 29.3 thousand followers there.

College football analyst makes bold prediction regarding Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU to Michigan is considered a historic one, with the five-star quarterback reportedly being lured in by millions in NIL deals. He is also possibly allured by the chance to be mentored by Michigan legend Tom Brady.

That multimillion-dollar bet by Michigan might result in something big for the Wolverines in the Big Ten, as On3's J.D. Pickell pointed out.

"This (bet) is purely to me a question of who do you believe Bryce Underwood going to be in 2025?" asked the analyst."He should be, and I believe will be, your quarterback by game one. I think he will be phenomenal. I think he is a special, special talent.

"But if you think he is going to have some growing pains and you think he is going to have a very freshman-esque kind of season, where, hey, he's really talented but he also looks like a true freshman at times, I wouldn't push back super hard against that," Pickell added.

He added that Underwood could even lead the Wolverines to another Big 10 championship.

"If he hits the ground running like I expect he will, and I think he's gonna be phenomenal from the jump for Michigan, you're probably looking at around nine or 10 wins (this season)," pointed out Pickell.

"If you win 10 football games, depending on who those losses are to, and what the rest of your conference is looking like, I wouldn't put it past Michigan at all to find themselves in that (Big Ten) conference title weekend hanging out in Indianapolis," he said.

Michigan has struggled this past season, and many believe that Bryce Underwood may be able to redeem the team he loved growing up.

