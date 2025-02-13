Michigan's Bryce Underwood shares 3-word reaction to GF Day'iana's post ahead of Valentine's Day

Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s top quarterback prospect, had a simple yet touching response to girlfriend Day’iana’s latest Instagram post ahead of Valentine’s Day. The post quickly gained traction, showcasing Day’iana in front of a romantic setup with red heart balloons.

Underwood, the five-star recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class, dropped a heartfelt comment:

“I love you.”

Image via Ig@daythedolll

Day’iana is an emerging YouTuber who creates content around story times, vlogs and GRWMs on her channel, "Day’iana, The Doll," which has 1.85K subscribers and 20 uploads.

Meanwhile, On3 released its list of 2025 recruits poised for immediate impact, and unsurprisingly, Underwood topped the rankings. Discussing Michigan’s expectations for the young quarterback, On3’s J.D. PicKell emphasized the high standards surrounding Underwood’s debut season.

“You’re not making excuses for Bryce Underwood," he said. "His first year—yeah, he’s a freshman, and we get that. But Michigan should be better than eight wins next season, full stop, in large part because of who Bryce Underwood is.”

However, PicKell was cautious about predicting Michigan’s playoff chances, adding:

“I give all those disclaimers to tell you I’m probably not going to put Michigan in that 12-team playoff field… But the other part of that is because I haven’t seen Bryce Underwood take a snap in a Michigan practice jersey, much less in a game.

"So I’m waiting a little bit to at least see how he looks in an 11-on-11 setting before I make any definitive statements on Michigan in 2025.”

Bryce Underwood joins Michigan, talks about Tom Brady, J.J. McCarthy, and his future

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has officially arrived at Michigan, headlining a 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation. The country’s No. 1 prospect initially committed to LSU but made a shocking late-November switch to the Wolverines.

Explaining his decision to Big Ten Network, Underwood cited Michigan’s strong football legacy, academic excellence, and available resources.

“The legacy that comes with it, and also the resources and great education that I will have,” Underwood said. “That’s one of the big factors that came with this decision that I made.”

Michigan went all-in during his recruitment, even arranging a conversation with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“I talked to Tom Brady before, so that’s one of the biggest and the main one that I’ve talked to,” Underwood said. “Just a great experience.”

Brady praised the young quarterback’s skills.

“Honestly, how much of a great player that I am and how much potential he sees in me, how much better I can be,” Underwood said.

Underwood has also built a connection with former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He acknowledged their similarities, saying:

“Definitely was rooting for him to be in the game as a freshman and a sophomore, so coming in his junior year, seeing him start the whole way and a little bit of his sophomore year was a great thing to see,” Underwood said.

Tom Brady praised Underwood’s talent, as the five-star+ prospect threw for 2,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and a 71.8% completion rate in his senior year at Belleville High (Michigan), earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

