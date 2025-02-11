"No Tom Brady": Michigan fans react to all-time Wolverines commitment list ft. elite prospect Bryce Underwood

Michigan football fans had plenty to say after 247Sports unveiled its "Top 10 All-Time Commits" rankings. Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood secured the No. 2 spot, sparking excitement about the program’s future.

However, the absence of NFL legend and former Wolverine Tom Brady didn’t go unnoticed. While the rankings strictly focused on high school recruit ratings rather than college or pro success, the fanbase debated the selections.

At the top of the list was defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who earned a perfect 1.000 composite rating. Close behind were standout recruits Jabrill Peppers and Ryan Mallett.

Trending

Social media reactions were mixed, with some criticizing past recruits who failed to meet expectations. One fan commented:

"No Tom Brady 🤣,"

Another questioned Gary’s ranking, saying:

"Rashan Gary didn’t live up to that ranking, not even close. Bryce will be worth every dollar."

Image via IG@247sports

Here is how others reacted:

"Underwood gonna play one year take his 10 and leave that wack a*s school 😂," a fan remarked

Image via IG@247sports

"Underwood is the next Mallet, didn’t do sh*t and will tank in the NFL"

Image via IG@247sports

A five-star in-state quarterback, Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan in a massive recruiting win for coach Sherrone Moore.

Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class surged to No. 7 in ESPN’s final rankings, bolstered by several high-profile flips. Cornerback Shamari Earls decommitted from Georgia in November, while safeties Elijah Dotson and Jordan Young also joined the Wolverines.

Additionally, former Auburn commit Nate Marshall flipped back to Michigan just before early signing day, and ex-Alabama pledge Ty Haywood committed in February on national signing day.

Bryce Underwood embraces high expectations, inspired by J.J. McCarthy and Tom Brady

As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is stepping into immense expectations. The Belleville, Michigan, native has long followed the path of former Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title in 2024 before being drafted 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Underwood watched McCarthy’s rise closely, from his early appearances as a freshman in 2021 to securing the starting role in 2022 and ultimately going 27-1 as a starter.

“Definitely was rooting for him to be in the game as a freshman and a sophomore,” Underwood said. “Coming his junior year and seeing him start the whole way and a little bit of his sophomore year was a good thing to see.”

Underwood also had the chance to speak with Michigan legend Tom Brady.

"Also, I talked to Tom Brady ... just a great experience. Honestly, how much of a great player that I am and how much potential he sees in me, how much better I can be."

A generational talent, Bryce Underwood holds Michigan’s state record with 173 total touchdowns and 143 passing scores, solidifying his status as the top in-state recruit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback