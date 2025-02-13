Cooper DeJean is the man of the hour for the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie cornerback had perfect timing for the first interception of his career, returning a pass from Patrick Mahomes to the end zone during Super Bowl LIX when the game was still close.

DeJean was one of two cornerbacks drafted by the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. Both he and Quinyon Mitchell ascended to stars in their first year, cementing their place as starters on Vic Fangio's defense. Philadelphia jumps as an early contender for the upcoming year, and their excellent play is one of the reasons.

Speaking after the Super Bowl win by Philadelphia, DeJean noted the Eagles fans' celebrations as insane. As it happened in 2017, their previous Super Bowl win, perhaps a few lines were crossed as it relates to what was allowed or not.

"The fans that we have, and seeing them all on Broad Street doing crazy things down that street, it was awesome. I'm glad I won it, you know, here in Philly, and no other place, it's been a crazy last few days… I mean, people were knocking down stoplights. I saw videos that, I don't know if that's legal or not, but I saw videos of that. I saw some fireworks going off in the middle of the crowd," he said on "Up & Adams Show".

When will the Eagles host their Super Bowl parade?

It will be on Friday, February 14, starting at 11 a.m. Philadelphia won its second Super Bowl ring, and they will hope that the celebratory parade will be as good as the first one.

After they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, they celebrated at Broad Street with a legendary speech by Jason Kelce. Over the course of a six-minute tirade, he changed from a calm tone to loud screams and beating the platform.

The Eagles faced plenty of adversities during the 2017 season. They had many injuries to key players, none more important than quarterback Carson Wentz. Even though they started Nick Foles in the Super Bowl, the backup led the team to a famous 41-33 victory, including the play dubbed as "Philly Special".

