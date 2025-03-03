AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class and BYU Cougars signee, has attended the Cougars' home games frequently. Dybantsa was also at the Cougars' game against West Virginia on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9 small forward has become a fan favorite and uploaded a picture with them on his Instagram story:

PHOTO: No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa shares a moment with BYU fans at Marriott Center (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

"told em i'll post em go cougs," he captioned his story.

Dybantsa has also attended home games with his father, Ace Dybantsa, before he committed to Kevin Young's side. Furthermore, in the match against West Virginia, the crowd chanted AJ Dybantsa's name as he walked up the steps.

The video was posted by former The Utah Statesman sports writer Nathan Dunn on X (formerly Twitter):

"Dybantsa is going through the ROC, to “AJ” chants," he captioned the video on X.

The No. 25 BYU Cougars defeated West Virginia 77-56 to improve to 21-8 overall and 12-6 in conference play, marking their second win against the Mountaineers this month. They grabbed a 73-69 win on Feb. 12.

The Cougars had help from Fousseyni Traore, Richie Saunders and Egor Demin, who scored in double digits. However, it was Traore who came off the bench to record a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while shooting 69.2%.

Richie Saunders recorded 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and a block while shooting 55.5% and converted all three of his free throws. Forward Egor Demin scored 15 points while shooting 40% and 66.7% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.

AJ Dybantsa gives his take on being projected as the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft

In the 2026 Mock Draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Darryn Peterson ranks as the first pick to the Washington Wizards, while Dybantsa is ranked at the second spot, predicted to go to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dybantsa gave his take on the rankings:

“I didn’t even see that, so that’s news to me. But I mean, it’s always a blessing to be in the top, in that lottery rank, because it’s a blessing to get drafted.

“But I mean, we try to aim for the top, so we’re trying to get that number one spot. I’m still a mock draft, so we still got a year to work, so we’ll be fine."

Do you think AJ Dybantsa will go as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft?

