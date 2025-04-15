With his NBA legend father by his side, three-star forward Andre Iguodala II is visiting several colleges and universities in the hunt to see where he will go next. On Monday, the Link Academy star visited Baylor University.

He was also accompanied by his mom, Christina, and the three took part in a photo shoot of him wearing the Baylor Bears jersey, which he shared on his Instagram page.

This was an official visit for Iguodala II, who is choosing between Arizona, Northern Arizona, California and Baylor.

His father, Andre Igoudala, won the NBA Finals MVP trophy with the Golden State Warriors and got himself a ring four times. As for his son, here is how 247Sports' Eric Bossi describes him.

"While he's still on the thin side and will need to focus on the weight room when he gets to college, Iguodala is an elite mover with well above average athleticism. He runs extremely well in transition, he changes directions laterally and he has outstanding length to go along with this 6-foot-7 and growing size," the scout said.

"A bit of a tweener, he can play as a big wing or as a small ball four man. As a senior, he's developed significantly as a jump shooter and has turned into a dangerous spot up shooter with range beyond the three-point line."

Iguodala II is coming off a successful season with the Link Academy Lions, helping five-star teammate Chris Cenac Jr. and others to win the first-ever Nike EYBL Scholastic Championship tournament.

Andre Iguodala II previously visited father's alma mater, Arizona, may team up with Koa Peat and Bryce James

The Baylor visit came a little more than a month after Andre Igoudala II and his parents visited Arizona. His father attended Arizona, and it is possible that he is choosing to carry on Iggy Sr.'s history with the Wildcats.

Many NBA sons select their father's alma mater, including as Kiyan Anthony, who attends Carmelo's former school, Syracuse, and the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, who attend Duke. However, this is not always the case, as Alijah Arenas chose USC over Gilbert's old college, Arizona.

Should he go by the legacy route at Arizona, Andre Igoudala II would find himself teaming up with fellow NBA son Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, as well as five-star power forward Koa Peat.

