PHOTOS: Elite Auburn signee Alvin Henderson shares snaps as he prepares for his freshman college season

Alvin Henderson, one of Auburn’s top football signees, is gearing up for his freshman season, and he’s giving fans an inside look at his preparation.

The highly-touted running back recently shared a series of images showcasing his intense workouts, offering glimpses of his transition from high school to college football.

In the photos, Henderson can be seen training on the field, hitting the gym and sporting Auburn gear as he embraces his new chapter. His commitment to conditioning and skill development highlights why he was such a coveted recruit.

Auburn’s running back group is shaping up to be one of the most competitive units this season, with four players battling for the starting role. Returning backs Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb are currently leading the race heading into spring practice.

Meanwhile, former UConn running back Durell Robinson adds another experienced option after transferring in. Among the contenders is highly touted freshman Alvin Henderson, who enters his college career following a historic high school performance.

Henderson dominated at Elba High School, where he rushed for an unprecedented 10,923 yards on just 748 carries, averaging an astonishing 14.6 yards per attempt. His senior year alone saw him amass 3,456 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns, cementing his status as the AHSAA’s all-time leading rusher.

Recognized as the nation’s top running back prospect by Rivals, Henderson holds 15 Alabama state records and has been named Class 1A Back of the Year three times. He also earned MVP honors in the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Auburn targets Jae Lamar to pair with Alvin Henderson in a dynamic backfield

With Jarquez Hunter’s departure after his senior season, Auburn is in search of its next lead running back. While the Tigers landed UConn transfer Durrell Robinson and secured Alvin Henderson in the 2025 class, they still need to solidify their 2026 backfield.

Damari Alston is projected to start in 2025, but as a senior, he won’t be around the following year. Auburn has identified four-star prospect Jae Lamar as a potential solution.

If Lamar commits, he and Henderson could create an elite one-two punch in the SEC. Ranked as the ninth-best running back in the 2026 class, Lamar is being pursued by Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State and FSU, per Auburn Wire.

Lamar has set July 4 as his commitment date, with Georgia, FSU, Miami and Auburn leading the race, according to 247Sports. Standing at 6-foot-0, 205 pounds, he has a similar frame to Hunter and could develop into a powerhouse under SEC-level strength training.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s 2026 recruiting efforts are gaining momentum, currently tied for fifth in On3’s rankings with five blue-chip commitments.

