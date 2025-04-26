"Play a tournament to decide his Final Four": Hoops fans react as elite prospect Anthony Thompson narrows down recruiting list 

The 2026 high school prospect Anthony Thompson has narrowed down his recruiting list. On Friday, On3 reporter Joe Tipton shared a post on X saying that Thompson, who had over 30 offers, has narrowed his list to 15 schools.

Ad

"5 ⭐ Anthony Thompson, On3’s No. 5 overall recruit in the 2026 class, is down to 15 schools, per his Instagram page. The 6-8 small forward received roughly 30 offers," read the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While some fans are vouching for their favourite teams under the post, others are surprised at the number of colleges narrowed down to. Fans left comments in light humour.

"We should play a tournament to decide his Final Four #iubb," tweeted a fan.

Hoops fans' comments on Anthony Thompson's narrowed recruitment list

"Top 15 lmao sounds like he's getting serious," said another fan.

Ad

"Should be an easy decision young man," tweeted a user.

"Bro's got it narrowed down to an expansion conference, respect. Big news," wrote another.

"'Down to 15' lol," said another fan.

On Friday, Anthony Thompson shared the list via social media. The list includes Kentucky, North Carolina, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Auburn, Indiana, Georgetown, Louisville, Kansas, Texas and Xavier.

Ad

Anthony Thompson is a small forward from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. According to On3 Top Recruits rankings, Thompson is ranked No. 14 nationally in the Class of 2026. Among the small forwards, he is ranked fifth. He is the top player in Ohio.

This season, Thompson averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. In the Adidas 3SSB 16U Circuit, he averaged 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, shooting 59% from the field and 54% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Anthony Thompson keeps Kentucky among top options

The 6-foot-8 forward has visited Lexington multiple times, including Big Blue Madness in October when he received a scholarship offer. He returned in January to watch Kentucky beat Florida at Rupp Arena.

“It was good to go there and see it in person,” Thompson told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “I was watching their wings and what they do with Koby Brea and Jaxon Robinson. They’re both shooters so I was able to see in person what they did.”

Thompson is in regular contact with coach Mark Pope and assistant Cody Fueger. It is expected that he will make an official visit this summer. Kentucky is clearly a strong option in the top half of Thompson’s list of 15 schools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More