Class of 2026 Miami commit Kai Trump is the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. She is an ardent basketball fan, eager to attend the ongoing 2025 March Madness. On Saturday, the Final Four concluded, with the Huskies and Gamecocks advancing to the finals.

Kai marked her presence on Saturday's Final Four event, rooting for the UConn Huskies. She shared a snap from the event on her Instagram story, sporting a black outfit.

POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump marks her presence at the March Madness Final Four, roots for UConn Huskies via Instagram.

Kai is valued at a staggering $1.2 million, owing to her NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf, racking up the fourth spot in the top 10 valuations in the women's NIL 100 club. Last year, in August, she committed to the University of Miami.

As far as her athletics is concerned, her recent golf performance at the 2025 Junior Invitational turned out to be disappointing. She hit rock bottom and ended up at the bottom of the ladder, registering the last spot among the 24 golfers present for the girls' category. She wrapped up her performance at a career-low scoreline of 89-79-83-89.

Miami commit Kai Trump's hot prediction on 2025 March Madness winners

Earlier this week, Kai Trump made a bold prediction regarding the 2025 March Madness winners. She predicted that the Blue Devils and UConn Huskies would bring it up to the top for men's and women's tourney, respectively, and claim the championship title.

She shared this prediction on her Instagram story.

"For men's, I think Duke's gonna win. Cooper's an amazing player and honestly, he's been killing it in March Madness and also all the games before that," said Trump.

"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.

As of today's Final Four results, the South Carolina Gamecocks clinched the victory against the Texas Longhorns with a scoreline of 74-57, whereas UConn's Huskies beat UCLA Bruins with an 85-51 margin.

The 2025 March Madness championship game will be held on April 6, Sunday, between the South Carolina Gamecocks and UConn Huskies at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

As predicted by Kai, Uconn has made it to the finals, now all eyes are on tomorrow's duel between the Huskies and the Gamecocks.

