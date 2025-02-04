Premier Athlete Agency announces representation with Auburn enrollee Alvin Henderson with new trading card

Auburn enrollee and elite running back prospect Alvin Henderson has landed a new NIL representation deal with Premier Athlete Agency. Henderson announced the partnership on his Instagram page on Sunday with the release of a set of trading cards. The announcement is coming only days after Henderson made history by winning 1A Back of the Year for the third time.

Premier Athlete Agency, according to its website, is “a full-service San Diego based sports agency representing elite professional athletes.” The agency has among its clientele NFL stars, including former San Francisco 49ers safety Tyler Hawkins, and college athletes, including Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.

Henderson was a talent at Elba (Alabama) High School. Rated as a four-star, the standout is set to play during Auburn's spring game on April 12, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn fans will be looking forward to catching a glimpse of the running back in their colors after he chose them despite his previous commitment to Penn State.

Henderson has also said he intends to make a huge impression on the Tigers fans:

“I want Auburn fans to know they are getting a workhorse. I’m coming in ready to work. Being in the locker room with the guys already, everything at Auburn is about to change.”

Highlighting Alvin Henderson’s high school achievements

Alvin Henderson ended his high school career with 46 100-yard games under his belt, also setting 15 state records. He bagged the Alabama MaxPreps Player of the Year Award as a senior after rushing for 3,456 yards and 61 touchdowns. Throughout his high school career, he rushed for 10,766 yards, per MaxPreps, setting the Alabama state record for all-time leading rusher.

He was honored at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year Banquet on Jan. 28 with the 1A Back of the Year Award. It was his third time winning the award, but this carried great significance for him. His future running back coach at Auburn, Michael Spurlock, was present to see him receive the award.

He highlighted the importance of the coach’s presence in an interview after the award:

“It was very important for my future coaches to be here for us. The new RB coach was here, and it felt great to see them take the time out of their day to attend.”

