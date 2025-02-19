  • home icon
"Proud of you bestie": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares her reaction to $1.7B worth Kim Kardashian's brand collab

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Feb 19, 2025 20:40 GMT
9th Annual &quot;Million Dollar Giveback&quot; Christmas Event - Source: Getty
9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event - Source: Getty

Hollywood star and Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, showed her support for Kim Kardashian's upcoming collaboration with Nike. The actress shared Kardashian's Instagram post on her IG story along with the caption,

“Different. Proud of you bestie.”
La La Anthony&#039;s reaction to Kim Kardashians brand collab announcement
La La Anthony's reaction to Kim Kardashians brand collab announcement

Kardashian posted about her company Skims' collaboration with Nike on Tuesday. She wrote,

also-read-trending Trending
“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform.”
According to Forbes, Kardashian, a media personality and a businesswoman, is worth $1.7 billion.

La La Anthony's relationship with the Kardashians

La La Anthony and the Kardashian sisters have a longstanding relationship. La La received a present on Valentine's Day from Khloe Kardashian, Kim's younger sister. The present, a heart-shaped box, contained an XO Khloe perfume.

La La and Kim are collaborating on a new project. The Hollywood Reporter reported in August that the duo is developing a series titled "Group Chat" under Kardashian's first-look deal with Disney's 20th Television.

The series will be based on La La's book, "The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness," published in 2014. It is set to be co-produced by 20th Television and BET Studios, with La La and Kim taking credit as the executive producers.

La La, known for her roles in "Power" and "BMF," will also take on a leading role in the series. Her previous credits include films such as "Two Can Play That Game" (2001) and "Think Like a Man" (2012).

She hosted the reality television series "La La's Full Court Wedding" and "La La's Full Court Life" covering her marriage to Carmelo Anthony.

