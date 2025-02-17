Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony shouts out Khloe Kardashian for surprise Valentine's Day gift: "Smells soo good!"

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony received a surprise Valentine's Day gift from Khloe Kardashian. She posted a video of unwrapping the gift on her Instagram story.

Ad

La La revealed the XO Khloe perfume inside a heart-shaped pink box, however, it wasn't just the aesthetics of the gift that stood out for the Hollywood actress.

La La Anthony was particularly impressed by the smell of the perfume.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Smells sooo good!!" she wrote in the caption and tagged Khloe with a white heart emoji.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

[Credit: IG/@lala]

La La Anthony and the Kardashians have always been very close. Kim and Khloe Kardashian have even attended La La's son Kiyan Anthony's games in the past.

Ad

Trending

La La Anthony set to collaborate with Khloe Kardashian's sister Kim for a new show

Khloe Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian and her friend La La Anthony are teaming up for a big project that is expected to take screens. According to Hollywood Reporter, the reality TV star and Hollywood actress are teaming up after Kardashian struck a first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television.

Ad

As per the deal, Kardashian and her team along with La La and Kenya Barris will develop a series called "Group Chat." It will be the adaptation of "The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, S*x and Happiness," a book written by La La Anthony herself and released in 2014.

"It's fun and really speaks to women at this stage in their lives," La La said in a statement. "Whether they're dealing with relationships, being a mom, friendships, or whatever else, all of these topics are discussed in the group chat, and we're bringing those stories to life."

Ad

The show will be co-produced by 20th TV and BET Studios. La La, Barris and Kim Kardashian will be credited as executive producers of the show.

La La is also set to star in the series, which will stream on Hulu. This will not be Anthony's first appearance in a series. Previously, she had appeared in "Power" which first streamed in 2014. Moreover, she is currently one of the stars in the "BMF" series that also stars Demetrius Flenory Jr.

La La and the Kardashians have been friends for a very long time. They are constantly seen hanging out at fashion shows, and La La is also a regular face at the Kardashians' big parties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback