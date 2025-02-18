"Proving yourself one of the best Texas has to offer": Duncanville HS takes pride in Alabama QB Keelon Russell's All-State honor

Duncanville High School's star quarterback Keelon Russell had a terrific final year. The five-star quarterback was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writer's Association for his tremendous performance for the Duncanville Panthers.

He was selected in the 1st Team All-State as he finished the year with 4,177 yards, 55 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He led the Panthers to an overall record of 13-1. The high school shared a heartfelt message on X, congratulating Russell for this achievement.

"Congratulations, @Pres1dential, on this incredible achievement! You’ve represented @Duncanville_HS with excellence, proving yourself to be one of the best Texas has to offer. Well done on making the All-State Team!" the post read.

Keelon Russell received offers from some of the best CFB programs in the country such as SMU, Ole Miss, Florida, TCU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Houston. However, the five-star prospect chose the Crimson Tide and signed with them on National Signing Day in Dec. 2024.

He is ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the country behind Bryce Underwood in the class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer spoke about Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell received an offer from Kalen DeBoer in April and announced his commitment to the program in June. DeBoer spoke about the five-star quarterback after signing him and had nothing but praise for the talented quarterback.

"There’s eyes that we have and feelings that we have when you watch the film that are one thing and it jumps out at you," DeBoer said, as per On3. "But I think there’s other details that we saw on the film that when we saw him in person were verified when the coaching staff went out in the spring to see him ... There’s a swagger about him. There’s a confidence about him."

Alabama had a successful recruiting cycle last year, signing 18 athletes from the Class of 2025. The program's Class of 2025 was ranked fourth in the country by 247Sports. DeBoer and company were able to sign three five-star athletes, with Russell leading the way.

Top athletes including Derek Meadows, Dijon Lee, Michael Carroll and Ivan Taylor have also joined the Crimson Tide.

