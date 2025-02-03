"Pushing him to Kentucky": Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson amps up recruiting efforts for RWE teammate following Mark Pope's visit 

Five-star OTE shooting guard Jasper Johnson went back home to Woodford County High School as he and his OTE squad, RWE, took on Huntington Prep on Sunday. It was a special game for him as his future coach, Kentucky's Mark Pope, was present along with his future Wildcats teammate Malachi Moreno.

Johnson scored 31 points in front of 2,000 people from his hometown in Kentucky as RWE escaped with a 71-70 win.

“Now that I’m committed to the University of Kentucky, lot more eyes on me,” Jasper Johnson said about his homecoming game to On3. “I had to be a lot better and play at a high level. And I’m a senior. This is probably the last time I’ll play high school (basketball) here. Just coming out with a bang and getting a ‘W’ was big time.”

He also talked about his five-star 2026 prospect of a teammate, Tay Kinney, who is also from Kentucky. The OTE star said that he is trying to get the junior to also commit to Mark Pope's program.

“Sometimes, I push it here and there, make a joke about it,” he told On3. “He’s a high-level kid and has plenty of offers and opportunities to play anywhere. Wherever he goes, I know he’ll be a great player. Pushing him to Kentucky a little bit, yeah. But I know he’ll be great anywhere he goes.”

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who is a native of Lexington, Kentucky, also talked about his relationship with Tay Kinney, whom he says is a "little brother" to him.

“It’s been really fun. I didn’t really know much about Tay before the season,” said Johnson. “I think I talked to him at a camp before we played. We never knew we were going to be teammates. Definitely growing our chemistry. Tay is like a little brother to me. We’re definitely a good backcourt.”

Jasper Johnson talks about Kentucky coach Mark Pope

Jasper Johnson also talked about meeting Mark Pope again and said he cannot wait to play for him next season.

“It’s great,” Johnson said, regarding his future coach seeing him play. “I know they took a tough loss (to Arkansas) the other night. But he still comes out to support me and watch me play a game. Love Coach Pope. Can’t wait to play for him next season.”

Pope sat with his wife, Lee Anne, as well as four-star center Malachi Moreno. Kentucky players Travis Perry and walk-on guard Grant Darbyshire were also there.

