"Quite absurd": Fans react as Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump's NIL valuation soars following Miami commitment

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has surpassed $1 million in NIL valuation. The high school senior’s NIL is currently valued at $1.2 million according to On3.

Many netizens, especially on Instagram, have reacted to the golf prospect’s rise in value.

An Instagram user, Thekingmack, criticized the NIL valuations for athletes from wealthy backgrounds like Trump:

“These valuations for independent wealthy athletes are quite absurd. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning clearly come from wealthy families. This young lady's situation is similar. Determining their actual valuations would indeed be challenging.”

Another user of the platform, Iceez13, concluded Trump's valuation had more to do with her last name than her ability to play golf, commenting:

“Only cos of her name.”

Lennytimponejr, made the point that the president's granddaughter does not need the NIL money. They wrote:

“If anyone doesn't need NIL money, it's Kai Trump!”

The same point was made by Jacob Solis, who put it in a rather sarcastic way, writing:

“This is why NIL was created so these kids can get their families out of poverty.”

However, there are testaments to Kai Trump's ability as an athlete, proving she earned the quoted NIL value. A netizen, _Wattyyyy, came to Trump's defense, commenting:

“She's actually kinda nasty at golf.”

Another defense of her abilities came from Thesculley, who wrote:

“She actually a fantastic golfer with pro capabilities. Shut up watch her talent and learn from her.”

Kai Trump is a high school golf player. She is a senior at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. A budding student-athlete, she pledged her commitment to the Miami Hurricanes in August 2024. According to On3, she's the No. 1 NIL-valued high school women's golf player, while she stands at No. 81 on the On3 NIL 100.

Trump has a huge following on social media, with more than five million followers across her accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and X. She also has close to a million subscribers on YouTube. She sealed her first NIL deal in January, signing with Leaf Trading Cards.

Trump is among the top 10 on the Women's On3 NIL 100, ranking below Livvy Dunne, Flau’Jae Johnson, and Paige Bueckers.

The 17-year-old's background has been helpful in her golfing journey. The first daughter of Donald Trump Jr., she has appeared in a LIV Golf pro-am with President Trump.

