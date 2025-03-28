Record-setting California high school basketball player Nick Khatchikian announces awaited college decision

Mesrobian High School star Nick Khatchikian, who set California's state record for most points in a high school basketball game, has announced his college of choice: he will be staying in his home state. On Wednesday, Khatchikian tweeted on X that he is "100% committed" to California State Fullerton and will be a walk-on player for the Titans.

He also had an offer with High Point but chose to go to Fullerton instead.

The senior shooting guard is unranked and unrated by the big-ranking websites despite his record-breaking performance in a 119–25 win over Waverly High last January. He scored 102 points in just three quarters as he sat out the fourth. He scored all of the team's 79 points in the first half, the score being 79–0.

Khatchikian scored his record-setting 102nd point with only 2:17 left to play in the third quarter. His coach subbed him out, allowing Waverly to score in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 48-of-60 shooting from the field and broke the California CIF State single-game record in 22 minutes.

This raises the question: would Nick Khatchikian have scored even more had he played in the fourth quarter?

This was also a record-setting game for his brother, Dylan Khatchikian, who finished the game scoreless but with a triple-double: 35 assists, 15 rebounds and 13 steals. The point guard's 35 assists tied the national record for most assists in a single game, which was set by Andre Colbert of DeSales in New York in 1987.

Nick Khatchikian broke California's single-game scoring record with the previous record holder present

Before Nick Khatchikian broke the single-game scoring record in California, Tigran Grigoryan held the previous record of 100 points during the 2003-04 season. He played for Mesrobian High School during that time and is now an assistant coach for his alma mater. This means that Grigoryan was present when Khatchikian broke his record.

Mesrobian head coach Mike Gabriel shared that he knew Khatchikian could attain his assistant coach's scoring record after the soon-to-be California State Fullerton commit dropped his 38th point in the first quarter. However, he decided to bench the shooting guard after he broke the record.

Khatchikian ends his high-score career with an average of 32.6 points and 9.1 rebounds this season, and this is despite him not being star-rated or ranked.

