Recruiting analyst shares why Tyran Stokes "maybe the best" high school basketball player right now

Top high school basketball prospect Tyran Stokes is set to make waves as a junior next season. ESPN's recruiting insider Paul Biancardi believes the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class may be the best basketball player in high school.

"He plays with force, he plays with finesse," Biancardi said (via The Underclassmen Report's Instagram video shared on Tuesday). "He dominates the game in the paint whenever he wants, finishing drives or back-to-the-basket game, but what people don't know about Tyran Stokes is that he's 6-foot-7, he looks like a defensive end, and he can pass the ball at a high level. ...

"Jump shot needs work, but in any game he plays right now, he can absolutely be the best player in every game, and his upside is enormous in the class, maybe the best right now, maybe."

Stokes has often been criticized for his jumper, though the five-star small forward has been unstoppable on the run, with his powerful 6-foot-7 frame being hard to guard against.

Biancardi's comments follow Stokes retaining the No. 1 spot in ESPN's 100 Class of 2026 rankings. Stokes edged out Southern Section rival Brandon McCoy Jr. of St. John Bosco, who dropped to No. 2 after missing games due to injury.

McCoy's teammate, Christian Collins, now ranks third. Paul VI’s Jordan Smith is fourth and Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. rounds out the top five.

Which schools are the favorites to land Tyran Stokes?

Tyran Stokes has received a lot of college scholarship offers, but which ones have a shot at landing the five-star small forward?

While he is not expected to make his decision anytime soon, On3 ranks Louisville as the favorite to recruit the Kentucky native, with a 42.7% chance. This is followed by Kansas, which has a 37.3% chance of landing him. Kentucky is third with a 1% chance.

Stokes is expected to visit more schools over the next few months before making his final decision.

