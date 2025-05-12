Recruiting insider in awe of Dan Hurley's UConn signee Eric Reibe's "size, skill," rebounding and passing abilities

UConn's 7-foot German center Eric Reibe is hoping to be the next great Huskies center. Reibe was in Chicago for the Chris Brickley Invitational on Saturday and showed that, despite his size, he can move quickly, with great footwork.

After showing off what he could do once he joins Dan Hurley's program, ESPN recruiting insider Paul Biancardi was all praises for the big German in the comments section.

"A two time Paul Biancardi camper! He became ranked shortly thereafter. Size, skill, rebounder and passer!" Biancardi wrote.

ESPN recruitment insider Paul Biancardi sings UConn signee Eric Reibe his praises (SourceL IG/ sportscenternext)

Biancardi discussed Reibe's time at the basketball camp in February, highlighting the big German's rise from unranked talent to McDonald's All-American.

"Eric Reibe attended my camp several times," Biancardi said. "He brought a teachable spirit and a competitive edge. He came to earn, to improve, and to work. He was focused on developing his habits.

"He went from an unranked player to a nationally ranked prospect and is now a McDonald’s All-American. He will play at UConn next year."

Reibe plays for The Bullis School and is ranked No. 2 center. He is rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 23 overall, as well as the No. 1 player in Maryland. He chose UConn over Creighton, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Harvard.

Eric Reibe talks about why he chose UConn

Originally from Hanover, Germany, Eric Reibe is one of the best centers in high school. He chose UConn after officially visiting the school, and later, he got a personal visit from head coach Dan Hurley at his high school.

He talked about why he chose the school with ESPN in October.

"The player development stood out to me, especially with [Donovan] Clingan," he said. "Sending six players to the league in two years and winning two national championships is very special.

"Coach Hurley's plan with me aligns perfectly and I have a great relationship with all the coaches and players. It was an indescribable feeling that told me UConn is home," he added.

Aside from being an accomplished player in the US, Reibe also has international experience, representing Germany internationally multiple times.

