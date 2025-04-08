Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on Saturday, ESPN's national director of recruiting, Paul Biancardi, named his top 15 players. The Boozer twins, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, led Columbus High School to its first title by beating Dynamic Prep 67-49.
Of course, players from the final involving Dynamic Prep and Columbus made the list. Also, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony, made the cut. Prolific Prep did not make the final, but five-star recruit Darryn Peterson made Biancardi's list. The list also features all the players who made the Chipotle Nationals All-Tournament team.
Even though Dynamic Prep lost the final to Columbus, the Explorers have more players on Biancardi's list.
Cayden Boozer was named the Chipotle Nationals MVP, and it was not a surprise. The Duke signee sealed a final spot for the Explorers over Brewster Academy with a buzzer-beater. Then, he went on to drop 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the final against Monteverde.
Cameron Boozer was also as good as his brother. In fact, he could have easily won MVP. The five-star recruit put up 25 points against Wasatch Academy in the quarterfinals. Then, he contributed 15 points in the semifinal before scoring 11 in the final.
Jaxon Richard from Columbus High School also made the list.
Second-placed Dynamic Prep was well represented. The program was the surprise package of the Chipotle Nationals, as it reached the final in its first appearance in the competition.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr., the son of former Indiana Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal and an SMU signee, was also included. His teammates – Jacobe Coleman, Jaden Toombs and Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli – were also on the list.
Toombs, also an SMU signee, was the star of the Dynamic Prep team, as he scored 18 points against Monteverde, 22 against Link Academy, 17 against Prolific Prep and 15 against Columbus.
Darryn Peterson is on Biancardi's list
Prolific Prep star Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee who is ranked No. 2 in the 2025 class, also made Biancardi's list. Peterson’s Prolific Prep teammate, Winters Grady, also joined him in the top 15.
Brewster Academy had two players in Biancardi's list: Sebastian Wilkins and Darien Moore.
Wasatch Academy had Mariano Manciel and Houston signee Isiah Harwell, while Long Lutheran Island had Dylan Mingo and Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony.
