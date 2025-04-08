  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Recruiting insider Paul Biancardi names his top players from the 2025 Chipotle Nationals ft. Kiyan Anthony and Darryn Peterson

Recruiting insider Paul Biancardi names his top players from the 2025 Chipotle Nationals ft. Kiyan Anthony and Darryn Peterson

By Oluwajoba
Modified Apr 08, 2025 22:28 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on Saturday, ESPN's national director of recruiting, Paul Biancardi, named his top 15 players. The Boozer twins, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, led Columbus High School to its first title by beating Dynamic Prep 67-49.

Ad

Of course, players from the final involving Dynamic Prep and Columbus made the list. Also, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony, made the cut. Prolific Prep did not make the final, but five-star recruit Darryn Peterson made Biancardi's list. The list also features all the players who made the Chipotle Nationals All-Tournament team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even though Dynamic Prep lost the final to Columbus, the Explorers have more players on Biancardi's list.

Paul Biancardi&#039;s top players at the 2025 Chipotle Nationals (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)
Paul Biancardi's top players at the 2025 Chipotle Nationals (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Cayden Boozer was named the Chipotle Nationals MVP, and it was not a surprise. The Duke signee sealed a final spot for the Explorers over Brewster Academy with a buzzer-beater. Then, he went on to drop 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the final against Monteverde.

Ad

Cameron Boozer was also as good as his brother. In fact, he could have easily won MVP. The five-star recruit put up 25 points against Wasatch Academy in the quarterfinals. Then, he contributed 15 points in the semifinal before scoring 11 in the final.

Jaxon Richard from Columbus High School also made the list.

Second-placed Dynamic Prep was well represented. The program was the surprise package of the Chipotle Nationals, as it reached the final in its first appearance in the competition.

Ad

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., the son of former Indiana Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal and an SMU signee, was also included. His teammates – Jacobe Coleman, Jaden Toombs and Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli – were also on the list.

Toombs, also an SMU signee, was the star of the Dynamic Prep team, as he scored 18 points against Monteverde, 22 against Link Academy, 17 against Prolific Prep and 15 against Columbus.

Darryn Peterson is on Biancardi's list

Prolific Prep star Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee who is ranked No. 2 in the 2025 class, also made Biancardi's list. Peterson’s Prolific Prep teammate, Winters Grady, also joined him in the top 15.

Ad

Brewster Academy had two players in Biancardi's list: Sebastian Wilkins and Darien Moore.

Wasatch Academy had Mariano Manciel and Houston signee Isiah Harwell, while Long Lutheran Island had Dylan Mingo and Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony.

About the author
Oluwajoba

Oluwajoba

Twitter icon

Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.

Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.

While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी