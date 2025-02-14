Recruiting insider provides scoop on "program beginning to rise" for USC's Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons

Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from Folsom, California, has been a major topic in recruiting discussions, with USC emerging as the frontrunner for his commitment. Ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 class by On3 Sports, his recruitment has been gaining momentum.

According to On3’s projections, the Trojans hold a commanding 97.8% chance of securing Lyons, the brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons, leaving other programs with less than a 1% probability. However, Michigan is starting to gain traction in his recruitment.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Lyons spoke with Shake Dixon at an event in New Orleans, acknowledging that the Wolverines are becoming a factor.

"It’s not just USC in this one anymore," Wiltfong noted. "He told Shake Dixon over the weekend that Michigan is a program beginning to rise with him. The mainstays are Oregon and USC, right? And BYU—he got a chance to visit."

Beyond USC and Michigan, he has expressed interest in Oregon, Ohio State, BYU and Arizona. Lyons confirmed his strong relationship with Oregon, saying:

"I would say Michigan is newer. Oregon, Ohio State, USC, BYU probably ... I think I've been there (Oregon) four times. They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship,” Ryder Lyons via On3.

The 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins believes Lyons has the potential to be the top quarterback in the 2026 class.

"Lyons is on the shortlist when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns."

Ryder Lyons discusses NIL, recruitment priorities and USC’s 2026 class

California quarterback Ryder Lyons recently shared insights with On3 about his recruitment, touching on key factors influencing his decision. He acknowledged the significance of NIL opportunities:

“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there, obviously. Anyone who says they’re not is lying. But, that’s an important thing — you’ve got to make sure they’re invested in you. I think that’s the way to look at it for NIL.

"When you’re talking about however much they’re willing to pay you, I guess, is how much they really believe in you; how much they are invested in you," Lyons told On3.

Despite the role NIL plays in modern recruiting, Lyons made it clear that relationships and fit matter most.

“It’s my relationship with the coaches is the biggest thing to me,” Lyons said. “Then kind of the whole culture of their program. I want to go somewhere where I feel love but also I’m going to be pushed. I want a good environment, somewhere I want to work, somewhere I want to put all my effort in.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback had a stellar junior season, earning California’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Leading Folsom to a 12-2 record and a Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance, he threw for 3,011 yards, 46 touchdowns,and six interceptions while rushing for 585 yards and 14 scores.

