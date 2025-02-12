Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

Two teams that traded stars during the trade season face off Wednesday night when the Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans. The matchup is part of a busy NBA slate, with all 30 teams in action.

This will be the third Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game of the season, with Sacramento winning the first two by a combined seven points. The teams will also meet again Thursday night in the second leg of a back-to-back.

Here’s a preview of the Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Kings (-194) vs. Pelicans (+160)

Trending

Spread: Kings -5.5 (-110) vs. Pelicans +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings o238.5 (-110) vs. Pelicans u238.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Kings enter this matchup coming off two tight victories, a five-point win over the Pelicans last Saturday and a 129-128 overtime triumph against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. They will need to replicate the gritty performance that saw all their starters score in double digits if they hope to defeat the Pelicans again.

Zach LaVine, who averaged 24.0 points per game before being traded from the Chicago Bulls, has struggled since joining Sacramento.

Over his first four games with the Kings, he has averaged just 18.5 ppg on 42.2% shooting and 19.2% from 3, far below his 52.1% shooting and 44.6% 3-point accuracy before the trade. He needs to regain his form to make the Kings a bigger offensive threat.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are desperate to avoid a 10th straight loss. Their nine-game skid has mostly come against Western Conference opponents, including a 36-point blowout loss to the conference-leading OKC Thunder.

Injuries and the recent trade of Brandon Ingram have left them short-handed, but they still have Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III leading the charge.

Although they appear lottery-bound this season, expect the Pelicans to put up a fight.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings have no injuries heading into the matchup.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (leg) are out for the season. Kelly Olynyk is sidelined for non-injury-related reasons, while Brandon Boston is out with an ankle injury. CJ McCollum is listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

Sacramento Kings

G - Malik Monk | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Domantas Sabonis

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - CJ McCollum | F - Zion Williamson | F - Trey Murphy III | C - Yves Missi

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Trey Murphy III O/U: 23.5 points. Bet the over, given the scoring load he is expected to shoulder tonight.

Zach LaVine O/U: 22.5 points. Bet the over and expect him to be aggressive tonight.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction

We’re calling for an upset. The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled mightily, but they have the firepower to surprise Sacramento. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III could deliver big scoring performances, giving them a chance to pull off the upset.

If CJ McCollum plays, his presence should provide stability, increasing their chances of victory. However, if McCollum is out, expect the Kings to win and cover the spread.

Prediction: Pelicans win by five if McCollum plays; otherwise, Kings cover

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.