Recruiting insider raves about Miami-bound hooper Dante Allen; can help team win game in "multitude of ways"

After a successful senior year at Montverde Academy, Dante Allen is heading to play for the Miami Hurricanes. As he leaves Montverde, he has impressed many people, including recruitment insider Adam Finkelstein, who talked about the four-star combo guard during his 247Sports Show podcast on Friday.

Ad

"The player I wanna highlight is Dante Allen, Montverde Academy, he is going to Miami, was previously committed to Villanova but I'll tell you, every time I watch Dante Allen play, I just got a deeper appreciation for the multitude of ways he can help you win a basketball game," Finkelstein said.

"The versatility in his game, the toughness in his game, the ascending skill in his game, he defends, he plays on and off the ball, he has gotten better as a shooter, he plays much bigger than he is, he is a terrific perimeter rebounder, he just checks so many boxes.

Ad

Trending

"When I was looking at guys who were at that time, higher than him in the rankings, I just kept asking myself, 'are you better than Dante Allen?' and more often than not, the answer to that was no. He is a player that is gonna make a significant jump in those rankings."

Ad

247Sports ranks Dante Allen as the No. 35 overall prospect from the Class of 2025. He is also his class's No. 5 combo guard and the No. 9 in Florida.

He committed to Miami last April and was one of the biggest flips at that time, as the head coach change at Villanova was one of the factors that led him to decommit and choose another school.

Dante Allen has several connections with Miami

Numerous factors influenced four-star combo guard Dante Allen's decision to attend Miami, one of them being the fact that he already had multiple ties there.

Ad

New Hurricanes assistant coach Andrew Moran served as the head coach for his AAU team, the Nightrydas Elite, winning three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles alongside the Duke-bound Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden. With Nightrudas Elite, he also met former products of that program, Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau.

In Allen, Miami is getting a combo guard who averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game for Montverde Academy. He stands at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan and can produce on both ends of the floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More