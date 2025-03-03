Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, led the Highland Hawks to the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament championship after a 56-51 win against Bishop O'Connell on Saturday.

Ament was congratulated by Reebok for the victory. The 6-foot-9 small forward signed a NIL deal with the company on Oct. 16.

Reebok Basketball congratulates elite prospect Nate Ament on winning the 2025 VISSA State Championship (Image: IG/reebokbasketball)

"State belongs to Nate. Congratulations to Nate Ament and Highland Basketball on winning the 2025 VISSA State Championship," Reebok captioned on Sunday.

Ament, who is No. 4 nationally, the No. 2 small forward position and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), signed a multi-year deal which was valued at $1.3 million, becoming the first high school basketball player to sign a deal with the brand.

He also released a statement after he signed with Reebok and spoke about the influence four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson had on him.

"Reebok has everything I need as a young basketball player to take my game to the next level," Ament said in October, via a press release. "Shaq and A.I. – all my dreams have been lived out by these legends, so to have them as a resource is exciting."

Nate Ament on getting his own sneakers

Nate Ament became one of the few high school NIL players to launch Player Exclusive shoes. He was hyped when he talked about getting his own sneakers.

"That's crazy. It's insane," Ament said in October, via a press release. "Back to when I first started playing and I was wearing beat-up KDs, I thought that was always going to be the case, that I'd have some beat-up shoes on. Thinking about having your own PE is special. It's everything that a young basketball player wants to have."

Ament has hoops fans waiting for his collegiate decision. He said that he would announce it on Apr. 1 with Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville as his top five programs.

According to On3, Duke is the frontrunner to land him with a 26.1% chance, followed by Tennessee (17.3%) and Louisville (14.8).

Which program will Ament choose?

