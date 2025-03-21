"Reminiscent of Ja'Marr Chase": Football insiders make a bold NFL comparison of 5-star Oregon recruit Dakorien Moore

Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, is one of the best players at his position in the Class of 2025. The 5-foot-11 Oregon commit received offers from some of the best programs but eventually signed with the Ducks during the early signing period in December.

Moore received high praise from ESPN analysts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert in their latest scouting report on Friday.

"He's reminiscent of Ja'Marr Chase and is one of the most acrobatic, naturally gifted pass-catchers we've evaluated over the past 20 years," the analysts wrote on ESPN.

Oregon had a terrific recruiting cycle last year as they signed 14 athletes from the Class of 2025 and were ranked second in 247Sports' Overall Team Rankings. Moore is the Ducks' best acquisition from the class.

The five-star athlete is ranked No. 5 in the country and is the best wide receiver in the Class of 2025, per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from Texas.

Dakorien Moore praised Oregon coach Dan Lanning

Dakorien Moore was sitting on offers from programs such as Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, SMU and Miami. However, he chose the Oregon Ducks over these programs.

Moore paid a visit to Eugene in June, prior to his announcement and was impressed by the program. He had high praise for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

"Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character," Moore told On3 in May 2024. "And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in."

Moore had a great junior year at Duncanville High School. He racked up 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns on 65 receptions and led his team to an overall record of 14-1.

He followed that up with an even better season in his senior year. Moore formed a terrific partnership with the team's quarterback, Keelon Russell, and tallied 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns on 74 receptions in 14 games.

