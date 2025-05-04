REPORTS: Second teenager arrested in charges of 2023 Manchester High football player murder case

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the murder of high school student, Brandon Smith. Smith was shot dead on December of 2023, sending shockwaves through the Manchester High school community

On Thursday, officials arrested Qua'vion Jakwon Cooper, 17, on charges of being an accomplice in the murder of Smith (via WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta). This is the latest development that comes after the arrest of A'darious Williams, who had been the prime suspect in the case till now. Williams faces a murder charge in front of the law.

As per officials, Smith and Cooper were members of the football team at Manchester High. On Dec. 7, Smith and Williams got into an argument, following which, Williams allegedly shot him dead. The deceased's body was found three days later, near his home at Third Avenue, Manchester.

His body was discovered a day before Manchester High's football team competed at the State championship.

Although the details regarding Cooper's alleged involvement are unclear, as the Meriwether County Magistrate Court has declined to provide the details of the charge sheet.

“Cooper aided and abetted A’darious Williams, who shot and killed Smith," stated the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Manchester High's football team pays tribute to Smith's contribution

Smith's family suffered a great loss at the tragic passing of their beloved child. His grandmother, Maxine, received the news from Manchester High's football coach, Stephen Holmes.

“I woke up Friday morning and I knew he was gone,” she told 11Alive. “So I’m up, kept calling his cellphone, couldn't find him, couldn’t find him, so I called the school.

“He told me, ‘My baby, my baby gone,’” she said.

Before his murder, Smith was excited about the upcoming matchup and had contributed significantly to his team to reach to the state championship. His uncle, Brandon, further mentioned that, "This game meant everything to him and his teammates." (via 11 Alive)

Manchester High School issued a statement regarding this unfortunate incident.

"Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed," per a letter issued by Manchester High.

Manchester High's football team carried Smith's Jersey to midfield during the championship and paid a tribute, honouring his legacy and his contribution to the team.

