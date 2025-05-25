San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul shares 5-word response to moment between him and his son at the Nike EYBL Session 3

The Nike EYBL Session III kicked off on Friday, with San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul's 15U team, Team CP3, playing their first game of the session against All Ohio. However, what caught everyone's attention wasn't just the game; it was a moment between the NBA star and his son, that's been making rounds on social media.

Overtime shared a highlight of that brief moment that had the 12X NBA All-Star screaming instructions at his son during the game. He appeared to have said the following words:

"Chris! Make some plays, stop running plays."

However, in the caption of the post shared by Overtime, they claimed Chris Paul told his son that he could sub him out at any moment. That quickly caught the NBA star’s attention, and he set the record straight, clarifying that he never said that.

"That's not what i said," he wrote.

The post also drew different fan reactions, some trying to guess what the San Antonio Spurs star said:

"Definitely said i'm talking about any point," one fan said.

"Make a play, stop running from it," Another fan said.

"Make a play stop running plays 💯," said another.

San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul's 5-word response to a moment between him and his son. (Image via Instagram @overtime)

The game in question ended in a 61-46 victory for Team CP3. They got off to a strong start, jumping out to a commanding 35-15 lead by halftime after winning the first two quarters. Although they lost momentum in the second half and went on to lose the remaining quarters of the game, their 20-point first-half lead was more than enough to secure the win.

Davonta Lindsey Jr led Team CP3 with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Other top performers include Sherod McCormick, who delivered twelve points, five rebounds, and four assists; Andrew Juergens, with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists; and Xavier Hall, with 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Chris Paul II ended the game with four points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Previewing Chris Paul's Team CP3's Schedule at the Nike EYBL Session III

Team CP3 has managed to maintain its momentum, as it secured another victory in the next game hours after its first. They ended the game in a 74-64 victory over Meanstreets. This time around, Chris II delivered 15 points, two rebounds, and an assist.

The team has two more games to play in this session of the Nike EYBL. They face Mac Irvin Fire on Sunday, and on Monday, they'll take on Team Final.

Interestingly, Chris Paul II is set to celebrate his 16th birthday this Sunday, May 25. The young guard has been turning heads on the court, and with any luck, he'll mark his big day with another standout performance.

