Scouting insider provides updated scouting report for Iowa target and McDonald's All-American Addie Deal 

Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal recently took to Instagram to share her latest scouting evaluation from basketball analyst Brandon Clay. The report, featured on 247Sports, tells about Deal’s evolution into a true dual-threat backcourt player. Clay, who has been tracking her progress since freshman year, praised her ability to score at all three levels while making plays as a distributor.

Clay noted Deal’s dedication to physical development. Since his first evaluation in 2021, she has added 12-15 pounds of muscle, strengthening her frame for the next level. This commitment to improvement will serve her well at Iowa, where she is expected to make an immediate impact in the Hawkeyes’ fast-paced system.

Her evolution into an All-American-caliber prospect was evident, as she showcased an elite offensive skill set that includes three-point shooting, midrange efficiency, and an ability to finish at the rim.

As a sophomore, she averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, earning her the title of Orange County Player of the Year. She proved it In her senior season, averaging 19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.8 apg and 3.6 spg.

Addie Deal commits to Iowa at the right time as they move on from Caitlin Clark

Deal’s decision to join Iowa couldn’t have come at a better time. The 6-foot Mater Dei guard chose the Hawkeyes over top programs like LSU, Stanford and UCLA, drawn in by Iowa’s coaching staff, fast-paced offense and strong team culture. Despite growing up in California, Deal has been a fan of the Hawkeyes for years, making this commitment feel like the right fit.

Even after an ankle injury cut her junior season short, Deal bounced back in a big way. She led Mater Dei to a 26-2 record in her senior year and secured a spot in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, cementing her status as one of the nation’s top high school players.

With Caitlin Clark and other key players moving on to the WNBA, Iowa is entering a new era, and Addie Deal’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time. She brings scoring ability, playmaking and toughness — qualities that should help Iowa remain a contender.

