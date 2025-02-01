Embattled hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, enthralled the crowd at Sierra Canyon High School's final home basketball game of the season on Friday. The twins are active participants on the school's cheerleading squad and have cheered on Sierra Canyon on multiple occasions.

Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs, was in the audience and captured his twin sisters' moves and posted them on his Instagram.

"They going crazy," King captioned the story.

Christian Combs shares moments from the Combs twins' cheerleading at Sierra Canyon's final home game via Instagram.

With the sibling bond going strong, the internet reacted and appreciated the Combs family. A fan tweeted King's Instagram stories on X with the following caption:

"Combs family turning up for each other is so wholesome."

The Combs siblings have always been a "support system" for each other, and it is evident with King Combs showing up for his twin sisters' performance. In 2023, in an interview with V Magazine, D'Lila spoke about their close bond.

"We always have a support system in each other,” D’Lila said. “We are always supporting each other no matter what our goals are, what we want to do in the future."

The Combs twins have been cheerleading since middle school and will soon be saying goodbye, as they are seniors and will graduate later this year.

Jessie and D'Lila are aspiring models and have already graced the runway for Dolce and Gabbana's Alta Moda Show in Venice in 2021. In addition, they walked the runway at the Liberty and Justice Show in the 2023 Miami Swim Week and were featured in V Magazine, on the cover of Vanity Fair and Essence.

In an interview with V Magazine in 2023, they opened up about their modeling aspirations, molded after their mom, Kim Porter's career.

"It was very inspiring, watching her [Porter] try on the clothes and take pictures,” D’Lila said. “We always would watch her and know that that’s what we wanted to do.”

The Combs twins take after their great-grandmothers' names

The Combs twins were born to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter on Dec. 21, 2006, and were named after their great-grandmothers. In a video by Bad Boy Records in 2006, Diddy talked about his decision, a tribute to his special memories of his grandmother.

"There’s two very important people that have influenced me and Kim’s life, and that’s our grandmothers,” he said in the video. “And probably like y’all out there, you know your grandmother, you have special memories of your grandmother.

"My grandmother’s not here right now, so she’s very, very special to me. My grandmother’s name was Jessie Smalls, and her [Porter] grandmother’s name is Lila Star."

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently detained at the Brooklyn Detention Center over charges of alleged sexual abuse crimes. He is also accused of mistreating his former partner, Kim Porter, in a new docuseries, "The Fall of Diddy." Despite the allegations, the Combs twins constantly remain supportive of their father.

