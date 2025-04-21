Seattle Seahawks champion major breakthrough for high school flag football in the state of Washington

Girls' high school flag football is on the rise as multiple states are recognizing it as a sport. Washington became the latest state to acknowledge girls' high school flag football as an official sport, as per the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. The WIAA announced the news on Monday.

The Seattle Seahawks have played a huge role in this latest development. The franchise has shown constant support for the sport and shared the news on its Instagram account.

"Girls Flag Football is an official high school sport in Washington. The Seahawks will continue to champion the sport and are excited to support the continued growth and success of girls flag programs for years to come," the post's caption read.

According to the Seahawks' official website, the franchise has been working to promote girls' flag football since 2021. The Seahawks have raised more than $381,000 in funding to start more than 100 girls' high school flag teams all over the state.

Washington became the 15th state to acknowledge girls' flag football as a sport. The sport is set to make its debut at the Olympic level in the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Multiple Seattle Seahawks members shed light on the announcement

Seahawks President Chuck Arnold also commented on the latest news (via the Seahawks' official website):

"The Seahawks are thrilled with the announcement by the WIAA. This is a historic moment for our state and an exciting milestone for all the girls flag athletes in our region who now have the opportunity to play at the highest level."

Seattle's total donation for the sport's development will reach more than $500,000 after announcing a $200,000 grant for this year, as per the Seattle Seahawks' official website.

"We believe that everyone should have the access and opportunity to play football, and the momentum we've seen for girls' flag has been incredible," Seattle's Vice President of Community Engagement & Legends Mario Bailey said. "Sanctioning girls' flag is an amazing step in giving these girls a new avenue to pursue playing flag football in college and beyond."

High school programs such as public schools, Bellevue, Northshore, Auburn, Renton and Puyallup have benefited from the Seahawks' support, as the push for girls' high school flag football continues.

