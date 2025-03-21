New York Jets continue promoting girls flag football with the announcement of 2nd annual invitational

Girls' flag football is gaining momentum, with NFL teams such as the New York Jets showing a keen interest in promoting it. On March 23, the New York-based franchise is set to host the second iteration of Jets Girls Flag Football Invitational at their training center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Eight top high school flag football teams from New York and New Jersey will compete in the tournament. The teams will be split into two groups, with the winner of each group advancing to the title game. The winning team will receive a trophy and a chance to watch the New York Jets' preseason football game.

Following is the list of programs participating in the tournament, according to Sports Illustrated.

BelovED Community Charter School Burlington High School Jamaica High School New Utrecht High School South Bronx High School St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School Summit High School Tottenville High School

The Jets have been associated with improving the girls' flag football event since 2011, becoming the first NFL franchise to promote it as a varsity sport, according to SI. They partnered with Nike in 2021 to form the High School Girls Flag Football League, offering opportunities to female athletes across New York, New Jersey and Long Island.

Fans have mixed feelings about the promotion of girls flag football

The girls' flag football has garnered a lot of attention in recent times. There has been heavy promotion of the sport thanks to the NFL and some of its franchises.

The league incorporated the sport into their Super Bowl LIX ad and urged all the states in the country to recognize it as a varsity sport.

"Leave the past behind. Let’s make girls flag football a varsity sport in all 50 states. #NFLFlag50#SBLIX," read the caption of the post.

The post received mixed reactions from football fans. While some fans appreciated the league's efforts to recognize the sport, others were skeptical about it.

"A great step toward more opportunities for girls in sports! 🏈👏 #NFLFlag50 #SBLIX," one fan commented.

"No one wants this," another fan wrote.

"There is genuinely no reason why anyone should be upset at this," another fan commented.

"Yeah. Because this is what all young girls aspire to. None of you was able to define a woman last week," another fan chimed in.

Currently, 15 states have recognized girls' flag football as a varsity sport. There is steady growth in the sport, and with the league's support, its future looks bright.

