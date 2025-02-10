Super Bowl LIX: Score by quarter for Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown

By Rit Nanda
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:19 GMT
Super Bowl LIX Opening Night - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LIX: Score by quarter for Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown - Source: Getty

Super Bowl LIX kicked off in New Orleans with the Chiefs and the Eagles looking to be crowned World Champions. Kansas City was trying to win their third-straight championship and the fourth overall in their modern era with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Philadelphia lost to them two years ago and was gunning for revenge. Here is how the action went down.

Super Bowl LIX scoring breakdown by quarter

Super Bowl LIX: First Quarter

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts 1-yard rushing touchdown, 1-pt conversion is good (Eagles 7, Chiefs 0)

Super Bowl LIX: Second Quarter

Super Bowl LIX: First Half recap

Super Bowl LIX: Third Quarter

Super Bowl LIX: Fourth Quarter

Super Bowl LIX: Second Half Recap

Super Bowl LIX: Final Score

Kansas City Chiefs:

also-read-trending Trending

Philadelphia Eagles:

Super Bowl LIX MVP:

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी