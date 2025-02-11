"No one wants this" "A great step": Football fans react as NFL pushes for a major move in girls high school football in Super Bowl LIX commercial 

During Super Bowl LIX, the NFL boldly advocated for expanding girls' flag football to the high school level. A powerful two-minute commercial aired during the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, urging all 50 states to recognize the sport as a varsity program.

The ad featured former NFL players Pat McAfee and Marshawn Lynch alongside current stars Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns). The campaign concluded with a striking call to action:

"LEAVE THE PAST BEHIND. LET’S MAKE GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL A VARSITY SPORT IN ALL 50 STATES."

The commercial sparked divided opinions. Supporters praised the initiative, with one fan commenting:

"A great step toward more opportunities for girls in sports! 🏈👏 #NFLFlag50 #SBLIX."

Others were skeptical:

"No one wants this."

Here is how others reacted:

"There is genuinely no reason why anyone should be upset at this," a fan quipped

"Huge business for the NFL," another quipped

"Yeah. Because this is what all young girls aspire to. None of you was able to define a woman last week," a fan said

Currently, only 15 states officially sanction girls' flag football. However, 18 others are conducting pilot programs, which, if approved, would increase that number to 33. Pennsylvania became the latest state to recognize the sport, backed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis emphasized the sport's rapid rise, saying:

“Just this week, two more states have sanctioned girls’ flag football as a varsity sport, and we have had a 100% increase in sanctioning in just the last year, so this year’s spot is on that momentum,” via AdWeek.

NFL’s Super Bowl ad sparks flag football fever and push for nationwide recognition

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, the New Orleans Saints partnered with Louisiana and Mississippi to introduce girls’ flag football as a varsity sport, while Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at the possibility of professional flag football leagues in the future.

Directed by Peter Berg, known for Friday Night Lights and Lone Survivor, the commercial highlighted the progress in women’s sports while emphasizing the need for further expansion.

Since its 2023 ad featuring Mexican quarterback Diana Flores, the NFL has grown youth flag football, secured varsity recognition in 15 states, initiated 18 pilot programs and pushed for its inclusion in the 2029 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tim Ellis reinforced the league’s ambition, saying:

“People see it happening in their own communities, in their own schools, [so] let’s just shine a light on it with the ultimate intention of getting more high schools to sanction girls’ flag as a varsity sport. We have 15 now. We have 35 to go," he added

The long-term goal is to see all 50 states officially adopt the sport. According to the National Federation of High Schools, participation in girls' flag football has surged by over 100%, making it the fastest-growing high school sport.

