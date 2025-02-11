How much did Eagles stars get paid for winning Super Bowl 59?

For an NFL player, winning the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of success. It also provides a sense of accomplishment for every team member that lasts throughout the summer.

Aside from being a source of pride, winning the championship also comes with a rather nice paycheck. Here, we'll examine the earnings of the Philadelphia Eagles players following their 40–22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Each player of the Eagles will receive $171,000 in compensation for their Super Bowl victory, per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was signed in 2020.

The financial incentive this year is $7,000 more than what players of the Chiefs received in 2024 after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

However, not all players are given the same sum of the aforementioned reward money. Only players who have played in at least three games this season and are on the active or inactive list, players who have played in at least eight games this season and have not signed with another team, or veterans who are not on the active or inactive list but are still bound by a contract with the team are eligible to receive the full bonus amount.

Half of the bonus money, which is $85,500 this year, is awarded to players who fall short of those criteria but are still members of the team. After the Super Bowl, players will receive their money within 15 days.

In addition to money, the Super Bowl champions earn prestige, the Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl ring.

Will Kansas City Chiefs players get paid for losing the Super Bowl?

Even players from the team that loses the Super Bowl receive their bonuses, according to the NFL's bargaining agreement with the Players Association, which has already struck out the details of the arrangement. Each member of the Chiefs roster will receive $96,000 this season.

On the basis of whether they fulfill the qualifications for the full prize or not, some players on the losing team may also receive 50% of the money, which is $48,000 this year.

It should be pointed out that the players already received a $77,000 incentive for winning their conference championship games, which is different from the monetary prize for the Super Bowl.

