HOF’er Dwight Freeney reveals the “disgusting” truth about losing Super Bowl after Chiefs fell short of 3-peat

Football players dream of playing in the Super Bowl, but nothing may be more heartbreaking than being on the losing end of that game.

That’s according to former defensive end Dwight Freeney, who knows that agony well.

On Monday’s episode of the “Up and Adams show”, Freeney said there’s no worse feeling in the world for him than finishing as Super Bowl runners-up.

Disgusting, said Freeney when asked what it feels like to lose the Super Bowl.

I would’ve preferred to not ever have gone to the Super Bowl, then to lose in the Super Bowl.

That agony of losing that game is a feeling that many members of the Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing, a unique one for many of the members on that team, who won back-to-back world titles before Sunday’s crushing 40-22 defeat versus the Philadelphia Eagles. With that loss, they failed to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

While there’s a party to celebrate the end of the NFL season for both teams involved in the deciding game, Freeney says he didn’t care to partake when his team lost.

There was nothing to celebrate. You’re either in first or you’re in last place in my book. Second place is a terrible place to be, and I’m not having it, said the former three-time First-team All-Pro.

Dwight Freeney’s Super Bowl heartbreak

During a 16-year NFL career, Dwight Freeney made it to the Super Bowl three times. His first trip to the big game occurred with Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts during the 2006 campaign when Indy defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Miami.

His next two trips weren’t as joyous as his Colts were beaten 31-17 by the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV despite leading 10-6 at half-time. A successful onside kick recovered by the NFC champs changed the complexion of that game.

As an Atlanta Falcon in 2016, Freeney experienced one of the most devastating Suer Bowl defeats, as his team squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots, falling in overtime 34-28. That is, to this day, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Freeney had a fumble recovery in the Colts Super Bowl triumph during the 06 season. He had one sack for the Falcons in a losing effort versus the Pats during the 2016 campaign.

He retired in April 2018, signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Colts, who selected him 11th in the 2002 NFL Draft. Last year, Freeney was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

