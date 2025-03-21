Shaq's daughter Me'arah O'neal shares 2-word reaction to LeBron James' son Bryce James' cherished high school moments

Three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, has now ended his high school basketball career, finishing as a state champion. With him heading to Arizona soon, he took to Instagram on Friday and posted that he will now be moving on to his "next chapter."

His post received a reaction from fellow basketball child and the daughter of his dad's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, Me'Arah, who currently plays as a guard for the Florida Gators.

"yeahh 5!" commented Me'Arah O'Neal on Bryce James' post.

Me'Arah O'Neal comments on Bryce James' "next chapter" post (Source: Instagram/_justbryce)

Me'arah is playing in her first collegiate postseason with the Gators in the WBIT. They have gotten into the second round after beating Northern Iowa 83-71, but will next take on UNLV on Sunday. She averages 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in her freshman season for Florida.

As for Bryce, his high school career has had plenty of ups and downs, with the highlight being Sierra Canyon's CIF Division I state championship win against the Lincoln Trojans last March 14. The Trailblazers won that game 58-53 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with his dad, NBA legend LeBron James present.

Bryce missed the early part of the season but came back into action last December. He and his team failed to win the CIF Southern Section Open Division title last month but bounced back with an even bigger postseason achievement as they won the Division I state title instead.

Bryce also won MVP honors in January, during one of high school basketball's most prestigious events, Hoophall Classic.

Bryce James banking on Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd's success in developing stars

While he has genetics on his side, being the son of NBA legend LeBron James, and got a few games where he truly shone, Bryce is still a work in progress. The three-star only averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and one block during last summer's Nike EYBL Peach Jam, which meant he still has a lot to do if he wants to be an NBA star.

This is where Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd comes in, as he has a reputation for helping develop future NBA stars. These include Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk, Zach Collins and Brandon Clarke. Bryce James would become his latest project.

