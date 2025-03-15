Bryce James stats last night: How did LeBron James’ son cap off his final high school game? 

After a thriller against Lincoln High School on Friday, Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are CIF Division I state champions. This was his final game as a high school player, with the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James heading to Arizona.

James had three points, five rebounds and two assists in his final high school game. He shot 1-9 on the field and 0-5 from beyond the arc. He also only made one out of two free throws.

Three-star Iona commit Gavin Hightower led Sierra Canyon to victory with almost a double-double: 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Bryce Cofield added 11 points and eight rebounds, along with Maximo Adams who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

James did have one of the biggest highlights of the night with his only field goal though, as he hit a reverse layup in the third quarter to tie the game at 29-29. The game was close throughout, with the crowd on their feet as Lincoln posed a solid challenge to Sierra Canyon during the entire game, forcing it to come down the wire.

Meanwhile, Weber State commit Anthony Moore and senior point guard Donez Lindsey led Lincoln with 18 points and three assists each.

LeBron James went wild at the Golden 1 Center when watching son Bryce James play

LeBron James, who is out with a groin injury, was animated while celebrating his son's team doing well against Lincoln. The LA Lakers star arrived at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in style, with the crowd cheering as he arrived to take his frontcourt seat with youngest child Zhuri and wife Savannah.

LeBron's celebration of his son's state championship victory has gone viral, especially after Sierra Canyon took a five-point lead with just 17 seconds left on the clock. The four-time NBA champion was seen on his feet, pumping his fists and high-fiving people as it became clear that Sierra Canyon was winning that game.

When Bryce James hit his only field goal, LeBron also got to his feet to cheer his son on.

