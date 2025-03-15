WATCH: Bryce James has dad LeBron James on his feet following a crafty clutch moment during the CIF finals

Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, is a high school state champion as his Sierra Canyon Trailblazers won the CIF Division I State Championship on Friday in Sacramento. Sierra Canyon defeated Lincoln High School 58-53, with LeBron himself in attendance.

During the third quarter, Bryce scored his first bucket of the night with an up-and-under against several defenders. This got dad LeBron on his feet and the Sacramento crowd at the Golden 1 Center cheering for the three-star Arizona commit.

The former NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion was passionately watching Bryce and his friends play during the close game between Northern and Southern California's top Division I teams.

The win was also redemption for the Trailblazers after Bryce James and crew were eliminated during the pool stage of the CIF Southern Section Open Division championships. Sierra Canyon was eliminated from the playoff tournament after a 2-2 showing during the pool stage, losing to St. John Bosco and eventual Open Division champion Roosevelt, which also won the CIF Open Division State Title.

With Sierra Canyon now the Division I state champion, this also meant that Friday's game against Lincoln was also his final high school basketball game. He finished his high school career with three points, five rebounds and two assists, though he did have a game MVP performance during the Hoophall Classic against the nationally-ranked Grayson Rams last January.

LeBron James caught celebrating wildly after Bryce James and Sierra Canyon won state title

As for Bryce James' dad, his wildest celebration of the night was when Sierra Canyon went up by five points with 17 seconds left on the clock. The NBA legend, who was already on his feet as he watched the close and exciting game, was going wild and giving high fives as if he won an NBA championship himself.

LeBron is out with a groin injury, but with his celebrations, the high school basketball legend may be coming back to the active roster for the LA Lakers soon. His wife, Savannah, was also spotted going wild and celebrating the Sierra Canyon win.

With Bryce's high school basketball career now over, the three-star is expected to head to Arizona next season. The Wildcats are currently in contention for five-star Perry power forward Koa Peat, as well as Brayden Burries, which means that the youngest James son will have more stellar teammates in college.

