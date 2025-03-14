LeBron James' son Bryce James and Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas gear up to compete for top honors as their high school careers near a conclusion

California is in basketball state championship season, and the spotlight is now on two schools. They are Bryce James' Sierra Canyon, competing for a Division I state title, and Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth, competing for a Division II state title. Because of these high-profile NBA sons, Bryce being the son of LeBron James and Alijah being the son of Gilbert Arenas, more interest is generated.

Both Alijah Arenas and Bryce James are already seniors, which means this would be the final time they get the chance to win a state championship.

First up will be Bryce and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they take on Stockton Lincoln in the CIF State Division I final on Friday. Lincoln defeated San Ramon Valley on Tuesday, 66–58, and is the North regional champion for Division I. It is expected to pose a serious challenge against the Southern California powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Alijah and the Chatsworth Chancellors will face Sacramento Jesuit on Saturday in the CIF State Division II final. Jesuit won the North Regional final on Tuesday, beating Destiny Christian Academy 65–55 to make it to that finals showdown against Chatsworth in Sacramento. The Division I and Division II finals will both happen at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Bryce James is more of a role player in a team that focuses more on team play with no star player in Sierra Canyon, while Alijah Arenas is the sole star player and the focal point for Chatsworth's offense. James has already committed to Arizona, while Arenas has committed to USC.

Chatsworth and Sierra Canyon aiming to bounce back from respective City Section and Southern Section losses

Both schools entered their respective state championship tournaments after losses in the respective section championships. Chatsworth and Sierra Canyon, who made it to their respective division finals, aim to bounce back.

Sierra Canyon was eliminated in pool play for the CIF Southern Section playoffs and ended the tournament with a 2-2 record. Meanwhile, Chatsworth made it all the way to the finals of the CIF City Section championships but lost to its rival, the Westchester Comets. However, Alijah Arenas and crew beat the Comets in the Regional Semifinal of the Division II state championships.

Should both teams win their respective divisions, this would mean that Southern California schools would sweep this year's state title playoffs as Roosevelt, another SoCal school, already won the Open Division state championship.

