Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal reacts as Kenny Smith’s son Malloy Smith buries impressive poster dunk

Malloy Smith gave hoops fans the night's unforgettable moment, even in a disjointed loss. The 17-year-old junior guard, son of NBA analyst/former pro Kenny Smith, gave a signature dunk over a deflected defender from JSerra in a lose-lose 94-34.
Shared on Instagram by The Hoop Spill on Wednesday, the clip was captioned:
"Kenny Smith's son catches a body," followed by airplane and explosion emojis.
The posterizing dunk completely drained the conversation from the final score. Shaqir O'Neal, a freshman at Florida and son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, posted under the clip:
Smith, at 6-foot-6, is a junior for the Mater Dei varsity team and has been establishing himself as a star. The big dunk this past week is yet another exclamation mark of his growing confidence on the floor.
In a two-image sequence after the highlight, the upper image showed Malloy midflight, arrowed for emphasis, while at the bottom, his father Kenny was all smiles.
Malloy Smith, son of former NBA champion, emerges as rising star at Mater Dei
Malloy Smith is gaining traction as a promising high school basketball prospect, continuing steady development. Now belonging to the Class of 2026, he averages 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game according to MaxPreps.
On Feb. 18, he scored 17 points (second-highest in the game) and punctuated the performance with a highlight-reel dunk.
His mother, Gwendolyn Osborne, celebrated the moment:
“That’s my babyyyyy,” she wrote.
Malloy Smith has received a scholarship offer from Cal State Northridge and is set to compete at the Jet Academy EYBL this summer. His trajectory signals the potential for a deeper impact as his high school career progresses.
