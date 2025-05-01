Watch: Kenny Smith hilariously reacts to his Doc Rivers-inspired haircut

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson continued their coverage of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Heading into Game 5 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Inside the NBA hosts noticed something new. Smith had a haircut, which Johnson promptly brought up.

Ad

When Johnson asked if his co-host went to the barber, Smith confirmed he did. A tweet by an NBA fan prompted the former Rockets star to react:

“Kenny Smith went to the barber and asked for the “Doc Rivers.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The co-hosts all had a good laugh when the message on X (formerly Twitter) came up on the screen. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley laughed louder when an image of Kenny Smith and Doc Rivers appeared side by side.

Smith also agreed that it was the “Doc Rivers” style but eventually changed his mind. He pointed out that the Milwaukee Bucks coach does not have a beard like him. Ernie Johnson eased up on the trolling by saying:

Ad

“I’ve been doing the Ginobili for years.”

The Inside the NBA co-hosts often joke about their haircuts and hairlines. Sometimes, they drag players into the discussion. Doc Rivers entered the frame via a fan reaction.

Kenny Smith defines what is a “dawg” for Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal thought the LA Lakers should “pack up and get ready for next year.” The Hall of Famer thought that although his former team had Luka Doncic and LeBron James, it lacked “dawgs.”

Ad

When Ernie Johnson asked him to define the term, O’Neal answered by naming the players he thought matched the description. The four-time champ included former teammates Rob Horry, Brian Shaw, Rick Fox and Dennis Scott in his list. Kenny Smith defined the word for them:

“The definition of a ‘dawg’ is a player that has intensity in moments when he’s not the best player. There it is. You ain’t scared of the moment just because the offense don’t run through you.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shaq said that Smith was a “dawg” during his days, something Charles Barkley had trouble understanding.

The Inside the NBA crew is arguably the most entertaining sports show today. From haircuts to “dawgs,” they rarely disappoint basketball fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.