Shedeur Sanders opens up about the orgin of his “perfect timing” celebration

Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback, is one of the most popular athletes in the country. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will enter the 2025 NFL draft and is projected to be a first-round pick, according to multiple mock drafts.

Apart from his on-field skills, Sanders is also known for his "perfect timing" celebration. The QB broke out the celebration for the first time during high school and it has become his staple ever since. A lot of young athletes have since copied his celebration during their games.

"I did it when I was in high school," Sanders said when asked about the origin of his celebration on an Overtime interview on Thursday.

Sanders played high school football for three years at Trinity Leadership in Cedar Hill, Texas. He enrolled at Jackson State in 2021, where his father was the program's coach. He then followed his father to Colorado in 2023 and was the program's starting QB for two years.

The quarterback was ranked No. 482 in the country and was the 38th-best player at his position from the class of 2021, as per On3. He was also the 71st-best overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Shedeur Sanders finished his high school career with 8,925 yards

Shedeur Sanders led Trinity Leadership High School to an overall record of 39-2 during his time with the Tigers. He began his high school career with 2,360 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing only eight interceptions. He finished the year with a quarterback rating of 111.4 while completing 53.8% of his passes.

He followed that up with 3,088 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his sophomore year while leading the Tigers to an unbeaten record of 14-0. He led his team to their second consecutive Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) title.

Sanders' final high school year saw him throw for 3,477 yards, 47 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading his team to their third successive TAPPS title.

Sanders' terrific performance saw him receive offers from top programs such as Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Georgia.

