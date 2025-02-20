“Should have been Meleek or TK”: Hoops fans react as Eli Ellis wins OTE MVP two times in a row

Four-star South Carolina signee Eli Ellis has led the YNG Dreamerz to the top of the Overtime Elite standings, securing the No. 1 seed in the Overtime Pokemon Playoffs. He is also the league's leading scorer and was named OTE MVP for the second consecutive time on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Ellis, who was not named a McDonald's All-American or included in the ESPN 100, led the league in scoring this season. He averaged 32.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Many fans believe their favorite OTE players were "robbed," particularly five-star Meleek Thomas of the No. 2 City Reapers, who made both the ESPN 100 and the McDonald's All-American Game.

"Should of been meleek or tk 😔💔," one commenter said.

"I got 5 Meleek Thomas robbed💯‼️" added another commenter.

Ad

"Should have been meleek thomas. Rigged for sure," another fan claimed.

Some fans were happy for Ellis. Others said that five-star forward Shon Abaev was also "robbed."

"shon abaev robbed," one fan said.

"Ellis overrated in my opinion we all know he a bucket…I got a couple players over him in OTE ngl." one said.

"Earned not given‼️‼️ @eliellis," one noted.

Ad

Hoops fans react to Eli Ellis winning the Overtime Elite MVP (source: Instagram/ tiptonedits)

City Reapers star Amari Evans won Defensive Player of the Year, while Blue Checks' Josiah Parker earned Most Underrated Player. Shon Abaev and Meleek Thomas were named to the All-OTE Team.

Ad

Despite not winning MVP, Ellis led the YNG Dreamerz to a 17-3 record this season. In December, he scored a league-record 55 points against RWE.

Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz awaiting next opponent in OTE Pokemon Playoffs

As the No. 1 seed, the YNG Dreamerz are awaiting their opponent in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

They will face the winner of the best-of-three series between the Blue Checks and Cold Hearts. Meanwhile, the No. 2 City Reapers are waiting for the winner of the Fear of God Athletics versus RWE series, also a best-of-three. The semifinals and finals will be best-of-five series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback